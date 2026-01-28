ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.3650. Approximately 2,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

ITV Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About ITV

ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

