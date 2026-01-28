CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Stock Price Up 832.8% – Here’s What Happened

CCOM Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 832.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

CCOM Group Stock Up 832.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $228.88 million, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

CCOM Group Company Profile

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

