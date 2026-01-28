Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Trading Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 36,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 40,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Crescita Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.00.

Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crescita Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of C$5.39 million for the quarter.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

Crescita Therapeutics Inc is a Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house research & development and manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial-stage prescription drug products and owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. The firm generates its revenue in the form of product sales and out-licensing revenue.

