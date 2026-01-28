Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €9.64 and last traded at €9.86. Approximately 16,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.90.

The stock has a market cap of $163.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines. The Digital & Web segment provides digital and offset web-fed presses for decor, flexible packaging, and newspaper and commercial printing applications.

