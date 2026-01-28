Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.4491 and last traded at $1.40. 156,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
Emblem Corp is a Canadian licensed producer of medical cannabis headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates a purpose-built greenhouse cultivation facility in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, along with extraction and product development laboratories. Emblem’s integrated platform covers every stage of the supply chain, from genetics research and cultivation to processing, quality assurance and fulfillment.
Emblem offers a range of cannabis products tailored to medical patients, including dried flower, oils, oral capsules and custom formulations.
