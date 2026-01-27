Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 200,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over?the?counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan?based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company’s core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company’s product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

