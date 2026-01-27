Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2026 – AST SpaceMobile had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/13/2026 – AST SpaceMobile was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/9/2026 – AST SpaceMobile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/7/2026 – AST SpaceMobile was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $45.60 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – AST SpaceMobile had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – AST SpaceMobile had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – AST SpaceMobile had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – AST SpaceMobile had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maya Bernal sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $442,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,567.36. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $187,236 and have sold 2,354,621 shares valued at $164,348,075. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

