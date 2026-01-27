Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading 30.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) shares rose 30.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,601,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 397,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Klondike Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$43.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp. in January 1996. Klondike Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

