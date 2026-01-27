Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $225.50 and last traded at $224.4990. Approximately 8,151,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 9,509,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.49.

Positive Sentiment: FDA approved DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab + hyaluronidase) in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (D?VRd) for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients who are ineligible for transplant — the decision is the 12th DARZALEX FASPRO indication and the fifth in the newly diagnosed setting, strengthening J&J’s oncology franchise and recurring drug revenue potential. DARZALEX FASPRO U.S. approval

Management set an ambitious 2026 sales target (>$100B+) and provided 2026 guidance that exceeded consensus — investors are re?rating growth expectations across both pharmaceuticals and MedTech after the strong Q4 report and raised outlook. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ (to $240 from $227) and reiterated a Buy after the solid Q4 and the 2026 guide — analyst upgrades reinforce the bullish case and can attract additional flows from money managers. Guggenheim lifts J&J outlook

Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ (to $240 from $227) and reiterated a Buy after the solid Q4 and the 2026 guide — analyst upgrades reinforce the bullish case and can attract additional flows from money managers. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option activity — roughly 37,990 calls bought (?+23% vs. average) — signals short?term bullish positioning by traders and can amplify intraday upside and implied-volatility moves. Options flow report

Unusually large call?option activity — roughly 37,990 calls bought (?+23% vs. average) — signals short?term bullish positioning by traders and can amplify intraday upside and implied-volatility moves. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate giving: J&J marked $100M of MedTech product donations since 2020 and committed another $20M toward programs — positive for ESG/brand but unlikely to be a near?term earnings driver. MedTech donations announcement

Corporate giving: J&J marked $100M of MedTech product donations since 2020 and committed another $20M toward programs — positive for ESG/brand but unlikely to be a near?term earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces highlight JNJ trading at a 52?week high and being a trending/momentum stock — these writeups can draw retail and momentum money but do not add new fundamental information. Momentum coverage

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $240.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $540.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after buying an additional 7,371,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,657,000 after buying an additional 3,266,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

