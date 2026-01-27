SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading 3.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.0940. Approximately 18,108,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 7,770,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on S. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SentinelOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.The business had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $165,583.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 539,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,493.04. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $595,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 361,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

