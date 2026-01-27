Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $238.75 and last traded at $244.7360. 20,465,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 9,203,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.74.

Boeing Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $186.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Dana S. Deasy acquired 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,574,874,000 after purchasing an additional 756,057 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,910,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

