Insider Selling: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Insider Sells 89,132 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 89,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $423,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,344,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,458.25. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sukumar Nagendran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

On Monday, January 26th, Sukumar Nagendran sold 26,918 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $124,091.98.

On Monday, January 12th, Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $942,000.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Sukumar Nagendran sold 110,125 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $523,093.75.

On Monday, December 1st, Sukumar Nagendran sold 260,047 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,172,811.97.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 67.26% and a negative net margin of 1,144.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSHA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.