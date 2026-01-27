Laura Whitley Purchases 500 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Laura Whitley bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.56 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $727,895.16. The trade was a 7.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI remained flat at $97.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 340,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.52%.The company had revenue of $327.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Company directors bought stock: Director Laura L. Whitley purchased 500 shares on Jan. 23 and another 500 on Jan. 26 at ~\$97.5 each (total ~1,000 shares), increasing her stake to 7,961 shares. Filing: Positive Sentiment: Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares on Jan. 23 (reported at \$20.91 per share) and now holds ~277,913 shares — a modest increase to his position. Filing: Robert Stallings Form 4

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

