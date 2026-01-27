Insider Buying: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Purchases 5,882 Shares of Stock

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. 115,541,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,935,516. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.06, a P/E/G ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Celebrity-bull endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly called Intel a contrarian buy following the recent pullback, bringing retail attention and short-term buying interest. Jim Cramer Makes Contrarian Intel Call After Stock Plunges
- Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: Intel shipped Panther Lake (Core Ultra Series 3), a meaningful improvement in PC CPU competitiveness — evidence the manufacturing roadmap is producing commercially viable chips. What Intel Just Accomplished with Panther Lake Seemed Impossible 2 Years Ago
- Positive Sentiment: Validation from partners and new revenue streams: coverage highlights Intel’s AI-related wins (custom ASIC business reaching ~$1B run-rate) and strategic industry support that underpin medium-term upside. (Coverage summary; see market commentary.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions: some firms raised price targets or upgraded (New Street to $50 target; Citic upgraded to buy with a higher PT), creating upside narratives — but other shops remain cautious. New Street Adjusts Price Target on Intel to $50 Citic Securities Upgrades Intel to Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and supply constraints remain the dominant near?term risk: Intel beat Q4 estimates but provided weak Q1 guidance and said inventory has been depleted because manufacturing yields (18A ramp) aren’t yet at full-volume levels — the guidance shock triggered a sharp selloff last week. Why Intel Stock Fell 5.7% Today
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish signals from some analysts and investors: DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating, and high-profile selling (reports that hedge funds/investors trimmed positions) adds pressure; investors remain sensitive to any further guidance slippage. Intel Corp: DZ Bank Reiterates Its Sell Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Governance/financial transparency risk: filings flagged accounting/auditor disputes as a new risk that could affect credibility and valuation if escalated. Accounting Disputes With Auditors Could Rattle Intel’s Financial Credibility and Valuation
INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.20.
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
