John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Director Buys $10,037.50 in Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Phelan purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,037.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 730 shares in the company, valued at $10,037.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Investors Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE: JHI) is a closed-end management investment company that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global securities. Established in 1929, the trust seeks to combine long-term capital growth with income generation through active portfolio management. Shares of the fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors with the liquidity of an exchange-traded security alongside the diversification benefits of a professionally managed fund structure.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes a multi-asset approach, allocating capital across global equities, fixed-income instruments and convertible securities.

