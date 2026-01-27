Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 302,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 217,107 shares.The stock last traded at $11.3150 and had previously closed at $11.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRDCY. CLSA upgraded Bridgestone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research lowered Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridgestone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company’s core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off?the?road equipment, and aircraft.

