Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Still a Buy?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 148,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 167,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.8250.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Capcom Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 31.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. is a Japanese video game developer and publisher headquartered in Osaka. Founded in 1979 by Kenzo Tsujimoto, the company has grown into a leading global entertainment brand, creating interactive software and associated licensing businesses. Capcom operates through a network of subsidiaries and distribution partners across North America, Europe and Asia, serving both console and PC markets as well as the expanding digital download sector.

The core of Capcom’s business lies in the development, publishing and licensing of video game titles.

Further Reading

