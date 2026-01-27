Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 27th (ACB, ACQ, ALYA, BAM, BCML, BOH, CAS, CDP, CGY, CRON)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 27th:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$35.50 to C$39.25. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA)

was given a C$40.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its price target boosted by Ventum Financial from C$2.85 to C$3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) (NYSE:BAM) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $73.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$16.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price raised by Ventum Financial from C$62.00 to C$72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) was given a C$4.25 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) had its target price raised by Paradigm Capital from C$11.00 to C$14.40. Paradigm Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was given a C$140.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$77.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$98.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $57.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Organigram (TSE:OGI) was given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $36.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target trimmed by Leerink Partners from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.