ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 74,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 59,172 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $29.70.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

