Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $600.13 and last traded at $578.28. 9,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 81,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $644.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.64 and a 200 day moving average of $462.73. The stock has a market cap of $804.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.89 and a quick ratio of 13.89.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $30.61 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a net margin of 127.86% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 338,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,485,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 31.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO) is a diversified media and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company operates in two primary segments: legal publishing and software solutions. Its publishing arm produces the Los Angeles Daily Journal and the San Francisco Daily Journal, which provide daily coverage of legal news, court decisions, opinion pieces and public notices to attorneys, judges and legal professionals across California.

In addition to its flagship newspapers, Daily Journal Corp.

