HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,708,555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,510,586 shares.The stock last traded at $4.2720 and had previously closed at $3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. HSBC upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get HUYA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUYA

HUYA Trading Up 22.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $972.95 million, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 0.80.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in HUYA by 327.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in HUYA by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA’s business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.