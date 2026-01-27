Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.9060. 16,574,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 110,539,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

ONDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ondas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $245,162.28. Following the sale, the director owned 197,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,632.08. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $204,009.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 212,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,215.60. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock worth $12,109,365. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

