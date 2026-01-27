AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.4650, with a volume of 8311855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMC. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.30 price target (down previously from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.66.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 761.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

