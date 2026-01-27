Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $19.2180, with a volume of 8845139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Nomura lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,907.52. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $372,662.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,795.54. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Coupang by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

