Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Melius Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Melius Research now has a $479.00 price target on the stock. Roper Technologies traded as low as $349.05 and last traded at $352.78, with a volume of 846860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $408.67.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $650.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.27.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,728,540.27. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS beat and revenue growth — ROP reported adjusted EPS of $5.21 vs. the $5.14 consensus and delivered ~10% Q4 revenue growth (driven by acquisitions and organic growth), supporting the company’s cash?flow story. Roper Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,092,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,531,691,000 after acquiring an additional 195,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,986,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,845,000 after buying an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,557,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.97.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

