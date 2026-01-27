Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.20 and last traded at $69.0490, with a volume of 213698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.30 price target (up previously from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrovial by 0.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ferrovial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Ferrovial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ferrovial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

