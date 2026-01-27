Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.00, but opened at $194.12. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $197.84, with a volume of 883,418 shares.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
