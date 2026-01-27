Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.00, but opened at $194.12. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $197.84, with a volume of 883,418 shares.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUU. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 25,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000.

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

