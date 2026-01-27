AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £143.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £142 to £145 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 to £110 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £150 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Shares of AZN stock traded up GBX 128 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting £138.80. 1,418,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,739,250. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,573.51 and a 1 year high of £144.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £137.63 and a 200 day moving average of £125.30. The firm has a market cap of £215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of £134.96, for a total value of £40,083.12. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

