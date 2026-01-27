AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £143.33.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £142 to £145 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 to £110 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £150 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.9%
Insider Transactions at AstraZeneca
In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of £134.96, for a total value of £40,083.12. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.