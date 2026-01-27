Top Casino Stocks Worth Watching – January 27th

DraftKings, Rush Street Interactive, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Casino stocks” can refer literally to the shares of companies that operate casinos, resorts, and other gaming-related businesses, whose revenues are tied to tourism, regulation, and consumer spending. Colloquially among investors, the term is also used for any highly speculative, volatile stock treated like a bet rather than a long-term investment, where short-term luck or momentum often drives returns more than stable fundamentals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

See Also