Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $113.55, but opened at $95.71. Agilysys shares last traded at $89.3750, with a volume of 294,510 shares changing hands.
The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.
Key Stories Impacting Agilysys
Here are the key news stories impacting Agilysys this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140 price target (cited as ~23% upside vs. a referenced price), which can provide investor confidence and buying interest. Needham Reaffirms Buy, $140 PT
- Positive Sentiment: Top-line strength: Agilysys reported its 16th consecutive record revenue quarter — $80.4M, up ~15.6% year-over-year — showing recurring revenue growth that supports longer-term subscription value. Business Wire: 16th Consecutive Record Revenue Quarter
- Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure/transcript: The company published its Q3 earnings materials and the earnings-call transcript is available for investors to review management’s tone and detail on recurring bookings and churn. (Useful for deciding whether the guidance change is structural or temporary.) Seeking Alpha: Q3 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Deeper metrics analysis: Analyst write-ups (Zacks) compare key metrics vs. estimates and prior-year results — useful for parsing margin trends, recurring vs. professional-services mix, and cash flow. Zacks: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.42 vs. consensus $0.46, which disappointed investors despite revenue strength — a direct negative for near-term sentiment. Zacks: AGYS Misses Q3 EPS
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance/booking concern: Market coverage highlighted that the company’s outlook/comments imply a slowdown in subscription sales growth — this guidance signal is the main catalyst for today’s downward move as subscription momentum drives the stock’s valuation. MarketWatch: Outlook Implies Subscription Slowdown
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Multiple outlets reported the post-earnings share drop after the EPS miss and guidance concerns — reinforcing negative momentum and possible short-term selling pressure. Benzinga: Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings Miss
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Agilysys news, insider Sethuram Shivashankar sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $61,946.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,223.84. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $123,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,511.04. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 14.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agilysys Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 0.43.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.
Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.
