Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $113.55, but opened at $95.71. Agilysys shares last traded at $89.3750, with a volume of 294,510 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGYS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

In other Agilysys news, insider Sethuram Shivashankar sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $61,946.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,223.84. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $123,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,511.04. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 14.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

