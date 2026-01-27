Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 409

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 405 to GBX 409 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HMSO. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 300 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 234 to GBX 245 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 339.83.

Shares of HMSO traded up GBX 2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 348.60. 307,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 323.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 304.73. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 219.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 351.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Hammerson news, insider Rob Wilkinson bought 155,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 323 per share, for a total transaction of £502,969.14. Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 126,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 309, for a total transaction of £390,143.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,391 shares of company stock worth $167,046,462. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c.

