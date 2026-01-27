SThree’s (STEM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s current price.

SThree Stock Performance

STEM stock traded up GBX 10.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 194.25. The stock had a trading volume of 451,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 181.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £246.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 132.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 290.

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported GBX 13.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SThree had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SThree will post 38.490881 EPS for the current year.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

We provide permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of around 6,000 clients.

