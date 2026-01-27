Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13% on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $53.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gold.com traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $49.8220. 426,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 610,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gold.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Gold.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold.com

Gold.com Trading Up 15.3%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gold.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.