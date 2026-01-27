Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13% on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $53.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gold.com traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $49.8220. 426,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 610,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gold.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
Gold.com Trading Up 15.3%
The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Gold.com Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.
