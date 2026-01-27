J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Major U.S. banks are moving into Bitcoin trading and custody (River reports ~60% of top 25 banks are “into Bitcoin”), which supports Coinbase’s institutional growth and custody product demand. 60% of top US banks are geared up for Bitcoin: River
- Positive Sentiment: Coinbase’s own research: a majority of institutional investors surveyed view Bitcoin as undervalued, implying potential buy-side interest if prices stabilize — a tailwind for exchange volumes over time. Majority of institutional investors say Bitcoin is undervalued: Coinbase
- Positive Sentiment: Tokenization and regulatory clarity (CLARITY Act momentum highlighted by Coinbase at Davos) reinforce Coinbase’s strategic push into tokenized assets and institutional services. Coinbase Spotlights Davos Momentum Toward Tokenization and CLARITY Act
- Neutral Sentiment: Brian Armstrong formed an advisory board to study long-term threats (e.g., quantum computing) — shows governance/tech preparedness but limited immediate revenue impact. Coinbase Is Prepping For ‘Future Threats’ …
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/strategy commentary from Davos and executive interviews underline long-term opportunity but are not immediate catalysts for revenue. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reflects …
- Negative Sentiment: Record weekly ETF outflows and a deeply negative Coinbase premium signal U.S. institutional selling pressure and weak domestic demand — likely to hurt trading volumes and revenue near term. Bitcoin Stuck in 60-Day Range as Record ETF Outflows Show US Selling Pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Coinbase premium hitting 12?month lows and technical commentary warning of deeper BTC downside (targets much lower) increase the risk of lower volumes and margin compression. Bitcoin Coinbase Premium stays deeply negative…
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/firm commentary is turning cautious: KeyCorp published a bearish forecast for Coinbase Q4 and media noted COIN shares slipped in recent trading, signaling near-term analyst/market pressure. KeyCorp Has Bearish Forecast for Coinbase Global Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Political/regulatory friction after Armstrong’s role in delaying crypto legislation prompted a public White House rebuke — raises near-term policy uncertainty risk. Coinbase power play sparks crypto rift …
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total transaction of $10,874,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $85,870,774.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 820,587 shares of company stock worth $240,717,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Rothschild Redb raised Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $479.30 to $301.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.58.
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
