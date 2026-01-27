Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 22,360 Shares of WD-40 Company $WDFC

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

In related news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $102,701.51. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,120.94. This trade represents a 9.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,010.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,947.40. The trade was a 6.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $215.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.15. WD-40 Company has a 12 month low of $175.38 and a 12 month high of $253.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

