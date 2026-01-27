Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5,112.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 19,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,822,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,115.72. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley J. Pogalz sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $51,828.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $39,741.38. The trade was a 56.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.75.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 10.25%.The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.950-4.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

