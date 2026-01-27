Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.17 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $12,841,000. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 104.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,439,000 after buying an additional 827,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 89,825 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $67,588.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,927.15. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Holliday sold 22,223 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $986,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,591.20. This represents a 69.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4,492.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 30,900.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. New Street Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City’s largest office landlords, the company’s portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

