Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $241,684.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952.15. This represents a 90.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,205.76. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $2,220,707. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 137.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

