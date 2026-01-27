Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.41 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,112 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 202.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $6,285,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,510,616.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.37.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.3%

BBY stock opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $91.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.83%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

