Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 94.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.6%

SWK stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.24. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.88%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

