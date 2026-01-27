Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 524.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,328 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $58,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 32.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,953.16. This represents a 4.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Insperity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $48.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Insperity

Insperity Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NSP opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.42). Insperity had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 521.74%.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.