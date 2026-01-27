Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 20,216 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $82,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ingredion by 66.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,531,000 after acquiring an additional 288,201 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,334,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,843.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 134,943 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,340,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,733,000 after purchasing an additional 121,387 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price objective on Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.31 and a 12 month high of $141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.07%.Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Featured Stories

