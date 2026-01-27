Phoenix Financial Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,810 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,223 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 776.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48. The firm has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.17.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

