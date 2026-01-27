Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires 631 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,063.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,057.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $883.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,174.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

