Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 4,738 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $486.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $486.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.