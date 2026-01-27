Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA is Stablepoint Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3,253.8% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years. VNLA was launched on Nov 16, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.