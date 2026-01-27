Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA is Stablepoint Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3,253.8% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years. VNLA was launched on Nov 16, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
