Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 426,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

