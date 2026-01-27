United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Position Trimmed by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111,685 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15,100.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 454.5% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in United Airlines by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.97.

Shares of UAL opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $119.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

