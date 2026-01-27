Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Zacks reports. Sandvik had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Sandvik Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Sandvik has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $38.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sandvik from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research raised Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandvik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Sandvik

Sandvik (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik’s core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

