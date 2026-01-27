RTX (NYSE:RTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08, Zacks reports. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.600-6.800 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from RTX’s conference call:

Strong financials and 2026 guide: Full-year adjusted sales of $88.6B , adjusted EPS of $6.29 , and free cash flow of $7.9B ; management guides 2026 adjusted sales of $92–93B , adjusted EPS of $6.60–6.80 , and free cash flow of $8.25–8.75B .

Full-year adjusted sales of , adjusted EPS of , and free cash flow of ; management guides 2026 adjusted sales of , adjusted EPS of , and free cash flow of . Record backlog and strong orders: Year-end backlog reached $268B (book-to-bill 1.56) with roughly $161B commercial and $107B defense, driven by large engine awards and significant defense wins (e.g., Patriot, Tamir).

Year-end backlog reached (book-to-bill 1.56) with roughly commercial and defense, driven by large engine awards and significant defense wins (e.g., Patriot, Tamir). GTF fleet plan is progressing but carries cash obligations: AOGs are down >20% from the 2025 peak and MRO output rose 26% for the year (39% in Q4), while customer compensation cash outflows remain material (exited 2025 with ~$1B; ~ $700M expected in 2026; cumulative ~ $2.8B by end-2026).

AOGs are down >20% from the 2025 peak and MRO output rose 26% for the year (39% in Q4), while customer compensation cash outflows remain material (exited 2025 with ~$1B; ~ $700M expected in 2026; cumulative ~ $2.8B by end-2026). Productivity and capacity investments underway: Digital factory/connectivity now covers >50% of manufacturing hours, Raytheon increased munitions output ~20% on key programs, and RTX plans ~ $10.5B of total 2026 investments (including ~ $3.1B CapEx and ~ $3B R&D) to expand production and automation.

Digital factory/connectivity now covers >50% of manufacturing hours, Raytheon increased munitions output ~20% on key programs, and RTX plans ~ of total 2026 investments (including ~ CapEx and ~ R&D) to expand production and automation. Near-term cost and cash headwinds: Q4 included ~$1B powder?metal compensation and ~$600M tariff impacts, Collins faced tariff drag (~90 bps), and ~$3.4B of debt maturities are due in 2026, which could pressure near-term cash flow and margins.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,958. RTX has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $203.03. The firm has a market cap of $263.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue and (adjusted) EPS expectations — total revenue was $24.2B, up 12.1% year/year, and the company reported EPS that topped consensus (reported as $1.55 by some outlets). This directly supports the stock move. RTX (RTX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q4 results beat revenue and (adjusted) EPS expectations — total revenue was $24.2B, up 12.1% year/year, and the company reported EPS that topped consensus (reported as $1.55 by some outlets). This directly supports the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and balance?sheet metrics — operating cash rose sharply (cited as ~$4.2B) and cash balances improved, supporting capital allocation and dividend/ buyback capacity. Q4 liquidity and cash flow details

Strong cash flow and balance?sheet metrics — operating cash rose sharply (cited as ~$4.2B) and cash balances improved, supporting capital allocation and dividend/ buyback capacity. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance essentially in line with consensus — EPS guidance of $6.60–6.80 and revenue guidance of $92.0B–$93.0B track Street estimates (consensus ~6.70 EPS and $92.5B revenue), so guidance is not a surprise but supports the company’s growth story. RTX Reports 2025 Results and Announces 2026 Outlook

FY?2026 guidance essentially in line with consensus — EPS guidance of $6.60–6.80 and revenue guidance of $92.0B–$93.0B track Street estimates (consensus ~6.70 EPS and $92.5B revenue), so guidance is not a surprise but supports the company’s growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and targets skew positive — multiple buy/overweight ratings and a median price target around $200 provide support, but targets vary widely (range cited in recent notes). Analyst ratings and price targets

Analyst sentiment and targets skew positive — multiple buy/overweight ratings and a median price target around $200 provide support, but targets vary widely (range cited in recent notes). Negative Sentiment: Conflicting EPS presentations and some data showing an EPS miss on a GAAP/different metric create noise — one third?party summary cited a lower GAAP diluted EPS (different from the adjusted number), which can confuse investors evaluating underlying performance. EPS metric differences reported

Conflicting EPS presentations and some data showing an EPS miss on a GAAP/different metric create noise — one third?party summary cited a lower GAAP diluted EPS (different from the adjusted number), which can confuse investors evaluating underlying performance. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling reported across several senior executives in recent months — could be perceived negatively by some investors. Insider trading activity details

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

